Pucely: He's the greatest; he told me so

We have the greatest president in the history of the United States. From the start, he handled this COVID-19 pandemic perfectly. The whole world respects him. He surrounds himself with good people. The only reason they get arrested and serve time is because of the fake news, Obama or Clinton. He fires lots of people when they don’t tell his truth. You couldn’t ask for a more learned man to be at the helm. He is a genius. He can lie and bully with the best of them. He is a role model for my grandsons and yours. He will never reveal his taxes because of the audit. I love to watch his press conferences; they are just like rallies where he tells us how great he is and roasts the press.
Along with putting his name on every building from here to Dubai, he held up the relief checks to put his name on them. How clever. Nothing like this has ever been done before. He is a devoted Christian and respects women, people of color and the disabled; you can tell by the way he acts. Through all this, his tremendous love, compassion and humility shine through. How do I know I know all this? Because he and Fox News tell me this all the time. He is the greatest. Keep on supporting him and everyone will respect you and you will be the greatest, too.
Carole Pucely, Mount Pleasant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!