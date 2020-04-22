Pucely: He's the greatest; he told me so

We have the greatest president in the history of the United States. From the start, he handled this COVID-19 pandemic perfectly. The whole world respects him. He surrounds himself with good people. The only reason they get arrested and serve time is because of the fake news, Obama or Clinton. He fires lots of people when they don’t tell his truth. You couldn’t ask for a more learned man to be at the helm. He is a genius. He can lie and bully with the best of them. He is a role model for my grandsons and yours. He will never reveal his taxes because of the audit. I love to watch his press conferences; they are just like rallies where he tells us how great he is and roasts the press.