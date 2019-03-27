I urge voters to vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer for Justice of the Supreme Court of Wisconsin on April 2.
She practiced law for more than 20 years, advocating for the rights of her clients, helping them resolve conflicts to achieve a just and fair resolution. As an appellate court judge, she has decided many important and often complicated cases, and has been appointed to be the Chief Judge of the Wisconsin Appellate Court Judges by our Supreme Court.
I have been a judge for more than 30 years. The best predictors to determine whether a person will serve well as a judge are their life experience and personal qualities. I have known Lisa Neubauer and her family for more than 40 years and know that she is a person of great integrity, dedicated to her family, and active in our community. She is approachable, hard-working, unbiased and level-headed. She will make a fine justice and be an excellent addition to our court.
Vote for Judge Lisa Neubauer on April 2.
Gerald P. Ptacek, reserve judge
Racine
