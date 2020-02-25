Psicihulis: A day living near a large cow factory

It is 5 a.m., the skid loader starts up to move the manure. Back up alarms start, then the bucket gets shaken out and then more scraping.

Next the feeding starts. Another skid loader with a backing alarm, then more shaking of the bucket and dumping. Next the odor starts. On some hot days the odor is so strong that I have to leave the cottage because I can hardly breathe.

Then the manure needs to be removed. This is done by loading manure trucks. The trucks go back and forth all day dumping manure somewhere.

Then the cows have to get milked so the employees have to drive their cars to get to the factory. Once the cows are milked then the milk truck comes to move the milk to be bottled.

To sum up, air pollution: There is cow wasted (manure methane), the heavy metal exhaust from the manure truck, the milk truck exhaust, the skid loader exhaust, the employee car exhaust and the factory heater exhaust.

Groundwater pollution: There is a lake around 1 mile away, there are many private wells, the cow urine goes into holding tanks and from there I don't know where it goes, the trucks are driving all day long, some of the manure come off onto the road and the heavy metal from the exhaust gets washed into the water way.