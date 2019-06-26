{{featured_button_text}}

The reward needs to be raised by the City of Racine to capture the perpetrator who shot and killed Officer Hetland. There is no honor amongst thieves, if the price is right. 

Jon Prudhom

Clarendon Hills, Ill.

