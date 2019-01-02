The Racine-Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its first building event on June 9. In the ensuing seven months, with the help of hundreds of volunteers and donors, we have built and delivered 122 beds to kids in Racine and Kenosha who lacked proper beds.
These beds are twin beds that can be single beds, or they can be bunked. They come complete with a mattress, pillow, sheets, and a blanket, quilt or comforter.
As successful as we have been, as of Dec. 30 we still have unfilled requests for 172 beds. That is 172 kids who go to sleep at night sleeping on the floor, air mattresses, couches or some other less desirable situation.
We still need help funding, building and delivering beds. Some of the items we need to enable us to build year-round: Heated storage for supplies that should freeze and to brew stain (white vinegar and steel wool), a cap for a 2015 Ford F150 with a standard bed, a 2,000-square-foot space with 24 x 7 access so we can build as time permits and volunteers are able.
We also need corporate sponsors — companies willing to sponsor 10-25 bunks ($3,000-$7,500).
We have members willing to talk with your church, civic organization, or company about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, what we do, and how you can help.
Beds must be requested via our website at www.shpbeds.org/request-bed.
For other questions or to make donation contact Michael.Prudhom@shpbeds.org, or call 262-497-6488.
Michael Prudhom
Racine
