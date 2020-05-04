Primuth: Voter rolls must be updated

I personally prefer absentee ballots with ID provided for elections or to exercise my right to vote in person. Polls can be handled by the National Guard in each county.

While considering just mailing all ballots to residents in Wisconsin, all city, village and town clerks must purge the voter rolls of registered voters who have moved or died. This is a requirement for clerks and a way to ensure against fraud. I doubt this purge is being done on a regular basis.