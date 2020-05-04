Primuth: Voter rolls must be updated
Primuth: Voter rolls must be updated

I personally prefer absentee ballots with ID provided for elections or to exercise my right to vote in person. Polls can be handled by the National Guard in each county.

Many have died or moved since each election.

While considering just mailing all ballots to residents in Wisconsin, all city, village and town clerks must purge the voter rolls of registered voters who have moved or died. This is a requirement for clerks and a way to ensure against fraud. I doubt this purge is being done on a regular basis.

Juliet Primuth, Mount Pleasant

