Primuth: Stealing Trump signs
Primuth: Stealing Trump signs

Two teenage girls (about 18) were at our house stealing Trump signs.

They got caught by a vigilant neighbor who escorted them up to our front door. They were told on TikTok to steal Trump signs.

The brunette lives in The Settlement at Hoods Creek subdivision, she was with her blonde cousin from Burlington.

Stealing or defacing election signs is a violation of law and trespassing. Lucky we didn't call the police.

Thank you vigilant neighbor for bringing them up to face my husband.

Parents, keep your kids off TikTok — it is a Chinese communist company that surveils your child.

Juliet Primuth, Mount Pleasant

