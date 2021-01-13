 Skip to main content
Prah: Wisconsin's biggest embarrassment
Prah: Wisconsin's biggest embarrassment

Wisconsin's biggest political embarrassment was Senator Joseph McCarthy until today, when Senator Ron Johnson and others put our democracy in jeopardy.

Remember karma: what goes around comes around. You'll see it in two years during re-election, Senator Johnson.

Sandra Prah, Union Grove

