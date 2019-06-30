The entire festival committee and our parish, Kimissis Tis Theotokou, would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who supported and attended our 54th festival.
We are truly humbled and blessed to be surrounded by so many dedicated people and supporters of our community. Save the date for next year’s Greek Fest: June 26-28, 2020!
Thank you! Efharisto!
2019 Festival Committee Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.