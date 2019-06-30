{{featured_button_text}}

The entire festival committee and our parish, Kimissis Tis Theotokou, would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all who supported and attended our 54th festival.

We are truly humbled and blessed to be surrounded by so many dedicated people and supporters of our community. Save the date for next year’s Greek Fest: June 26-28, 2020!

Thank you! Efharisto!

2019 Festival Committee Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church

