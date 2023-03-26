On Oct. 6, 1995, our Wisconsin State Sen. George Petak betrayed his constituents with a midnight vote to include Racine County in a sales tax to fund a stadium for the Brewers. We successfully recalled him and elected Kim Plache to replace him.

Forbes rates the Brewers as a $1.9 Billion operation. Their contract calls for them to remain in Milwaukee through 2030. Gov. Evers proposes giving Milwaukee $290 million from the Wisconsin State Budget Surplus to keep the Brewers here through 2043.

Due to the stadium district boards and Brewers mismanagement, they want to pick the taxpayers pockets again. The $290 million would be better spent fixing Racine's shoreline or building a senior center here.

I don't care what could happen if Milwaukee doesn't get the blackmail money again. I already gave so millionaires could play baseball in Milwaukee. If they need stadium dollars, get it from the millionaire owners and players. Corporate blackmail must stop.

James Poplawski, Racine