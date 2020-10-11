Polonda: It's a total mystery in Wind Point

I am one of the members of the Deepwood Preservation Committee who collected over 400 petition signatures to help preserve the five acres at 4403 Main St., otherwise known as Deepwood. Let’s be clear 80% to 95% of the people asked to sign did sign. A ballot referendum would have shown overwhelming support for keeping Deepwood a heavily wooded natural area.

I appreciate the article by Rachel Kubik about the sale of Deepwood to Korndoerfer, however, I wish Rachel had interviewed Ms. Susan Sanabria, the President of the Wind Point Board. Ms. Sanabria is the driving force behind the suicidal rate of development here in Wind Point. And I have talked to many people who cannot understand why she is so hell bent on development. No one that I have talked to has mentioned any hint of personal gain for Ms. Sanabria. She previously referred to the need to increase village income, until it was pointed out that the village has a two million dollar rainy day fund that is invested and earning them gains. The village auditor repeated three times in his recent verbal report that the village is in a very strong financial position. No one understands Mrs. Sanabria.