 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polonda: It's a total mystery in Wind Point
0 comments

Polonda: It's a total mystery in Wind Point

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am one of the members of the Deepwood Preservation Committee who collected over 400 petition signatures to help preserve the five acres at 4403 Main St., otherwise known as Deepwood. Let’s be clear 80% to 95% of the people asked to sign did sign. A ballot referendum would have shown overwhelming support for keeping Deepwood a heavily wooded natural area.

I appreciate the article by Rachel Kubik about the sale of Deepwood to Korndoerfer, however, I wish Rachel had interviewed Ms. Susan Sanabria, the President of the Wind Point Board. Ms. Sanabria is the driving force behind the suicidal rate of development here in Wind Point. And I have talked to many people who cannot understand why she is so hell bent on development. No one that I have talked to has mentioned any hint of personal gain for Ms. Sanabria. She previously referred to the need to increase village income, until it was pointed out that the village has a two million dollar rainy day fund that is invested and earning them gains. The village auditor repeated three times in his recent verbal report that the village is in a very strong financial position. No one understands Mrs. Sanabria.

I think it was a late night party gone bad. In the wee hours of the morning at the time when a focus group loses focus, clear cutting five acres of beautiful naturally wooded forest sounded like a really good idea.

John Polodna, Wind Point

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

DeMatthew: Seeking readers' help

I am writing this in hopes that your readers can help me solve a problem I am having with a man that is supposed to be working for me and is c…

Letters

Schultz: A suggested new order

If Joe Biden were elected by popular vote as president, Donald Trump would become the second in executive command as Veep of Vice or vice-vers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News