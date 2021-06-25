Polodna: Visit Deepwood Forest soon

Friends of the Deepwood Forest, it's time to visit.

This five acres is unique in southeastern Wisconsin.

You turn in off of Main Street and you feel like you have been transported to some western wilderness.

It is at its peak right now.

Very shortly the sale of Deepwood to Korndoerfer Homes will be completed and Korndoerfer will begin cutting down about half of the forest.

So, if you live a short drive to Wind Point, this would be the time to drive over and enjoy.

However, be careful, many locals walk down that heavily wooded stretch.

Thank you.

John Polodna, Racine

