Polodna: U.S. should intervene

Two weeks ago I was extremely upset by Putin's brutal senseless invasion of Ukraine. Now I am more upset by NATO and the United States not intervening in the savage annihilation and genocide in Ukraine. Putin concluded that the U.S. and NATO were cowards.
John Polodna, Wind Point
