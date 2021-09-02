Polodna: Ending evictions forever

Recently the City of Racine received tens of millions of dollars to compensate for the lost rent due to the pandemic. This would be the time to take some of that money and create a program that would end evictions forever.

The pandemic has highlighted that we have tenants, landlords, mortgage banks, utilities, municipalities, garbage collectors and others who all depend on the steady flow of money and services up and down this chain to make the system work.

Matthew Desmond in his Pulitzer Prize winning book, EVICTED, describes how evictions cause poverty, deep emotional trauma, poor school performance, depression and sometimes loss of employment. Then the citizens and the community have to pay for the damages.

The city should bring together representatives of the effected players; tenants, landlords, bankers, etc. and develop a program that looks out for everyone. Actually they should include non-profits and social service agencies.

Any landlord, bank or agency could buy in and participate. They could then advertise themselves as a member of the Cory Mason TLM program.

A new TLM tenant would be automatically enrolled in the program. As soon as a TLM tenant falls behind in their rent, a whole range of pre-planned events would begin to support the tenant and all others.