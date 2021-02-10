 Skip to main content
Polodna: Bernberg creates win
Polodna: Bernberg creates win

At the January monthly Wind Point Village Board meeting Joe and Kate Maurer said they were going to risk $25,000 or maybe more of their personal money in order to preserve three plus acres of heavily wooded natural forest called Deepwood.

At several points Trustee Bernberg inserted herself into the proceedings, and ultimately created a Solomonesque win, win, win situation. She made a brilliant motion that the Village of Wind Point renegotiate with Korndoerfer and sell Korndoerfer only the portion he wants to build on (four lots); and then the village would hold on to the other less build-able or unbuild-able piece of the property.

The Village of Wind Point wins because they can sell the land and the Deepwood Preservation Committee is satisfied and stops their constant demands of the village board.

Korndoerfer is the big winner. They can buy the land at a savings and sell homes. A home on that lot in Wind Point is worth much more than if it were just across the street in Caledonia.

And finally the Deepwood Preservation Committee has an acceptable compromise. The Maurers benefit, and do not have to risk their personal money. Wind Point, thanks to Bernberg, takes control of developing a conservancy for the swampy part of the property.

Actually, now with all contestants returning to their corners there is plenty of time to figure out just what the conservancy would look like.

John Polodna, Wind Point

