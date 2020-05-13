Poisl: Insult to public education
0 comments

Poisl: Insult to public education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To all public (government run) school educators, employees, parents and students:

Listing to the president of the United States and his State of the Union about the failed public schools and his girl Betsy DeVos' schools for profits should be alarming.

Anyone associated with public education and our fine schools are hypocrites if they vote for any Republicans that follow the "pied piper Donald."

It is an insult to demean public education in front of a national audience.

Government run schools = the people of this country are the government. Wake up. We are already mixing state and church with vouchers from your tax dollars, as well as for-profit schools. This and Act 10 will cause more referendums.

Dennis Poisl, Union Grove

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Paige: USPS is alive and well

The U.S. Postal Service is more relevant and vital today than it has ever been. An opinion letter in the April 30 Journal Times indicated toug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News