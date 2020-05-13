Poisl: Insult to public education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To all public (government run) school educators, employees, parents and students:

Listing to the president of the United States and his State of the Union about the failed public schools and his girl Betsy DeVos' schools for profits should be alarming.

Anyone associated with public education and our fine schools are hypocrites if they vote for any Republicans that follow the "pied piper Donald."

It is an insult to demean public education in front of a national audience.

Government run schools = the people of this country are the government. Wake up. We are already mixing state and church with vouchers from your tax dollars, as well as for-profit schools. This and Act 10 will cause more referendums.

Dennis Poisl, Union Grove

