Pittsley: An order, not a law

This is written in rebuttal to an Opinion letter written in The Journal Times Aug. 11.

The mask mandate that Gov. Evers ordered is not backed up or supported by statute, and therefore not law. To enforce it would be illegal. Those expected to enforce such an order, e.g., county sheriffs, took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and in this matter, specifically, the First Amendment.

The only people that should wear a mask are those showing signs or diagnosed as having the COVID-19 virus. Healthy persons are not protected by wearing a mask themselves; they are, however, protected from persons who wear a mask and are sick, those ill enough to have shown symptoms, who actually have the Chinese virus. And those who feel the need to wear a mask for whatever reason should go ahead and do so. But it should be an individual's choice, not a governor's mandate.

Mayor Cory Mason denied a small business emergency assistance loan to Dimple's Fine Imports, a long-time, well-established business in Downtown Racine due to a so-called "compliance" issue. No formal scoring system and no minutes of the decision was used in choosing recipients. Therefore, it was a subjective decision, i.e., overreach, carried out by a mini-despot under the orders of our draconian governor.