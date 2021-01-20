Pitt: Let the kids go back to school

Racine Unified should be ashamed of themselves.

I have been working since COVID-19 has showed up in Wisconsin. I have to go to work everyday to support my family and pay my bills. Racine Unified is letting these teachers dictate what or how my child should be learning.

This virtual schooling is taking a toll on my child's education. I feel that we as a community have every right to have our children in a proper classroom. Granted we are all scared of this virus but it comes a time when you have to make a decision: are you going to let this virus dictate our life? I say no.

If you're a teacher and are afraid to do your job in the classroom, find another career! We pay these teachers and these kids to be in school. If you vote to keep them home.

Tony Evers should give Racine taxpayers a year worth of Racine Unified taxes back in our pockets.

Reggie Pitt, Racine

