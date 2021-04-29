Piper: Regular order, lack of chaos

A recent letter in this column asked if we’ve had enough of a “community organizer” running our government.

President Biden was a senator from Delaware, 1973 to 2009, then U.S. Vice President under President Obama, 2009 to 2017. President Biden is one of the most experienced presidents in U.S. history.

The writer who identified our president as a community organizer went on to write about inexperienced people in the Biden administration. I wonder if he confused administrations. Congress is still confirming President Biden’s nominees for a full team of experienced, seasoned people who, I believe, have the wherewithal to represent us well.

We can disagree on political philosophy but we need facts in a publicized letter. What I like about President Biden is the quiet way he moves forward. In spite of not having a proper transition into the presidency he came to the office ready to work.

It is hard to dislike Joe Biden. He sees himself as a president for those who voted against him as well as those who voted for him. He is a man of the people and for the people. He is a team leader who knows how to staff a team properly and trust the team members’ judgement.