Piper-Jankovich: Wear a mask
Piper-Jankovich: Wear a mask

“Vote for Life” is wording I saw on a yard sign while walking. For me, the sign means I should vote for people who are interested in protecting the lives of Americans from a virus that has killed over 200,000 Americans.

I am bewildered by those wanting to impeach Gov. Evers for ordering a mask mandate. I am shocked by people wanting schools open regardless of the health of teachers and students. I do not understand the logic of folks accusing our governor of taking away their rights by requiring a mask mandate. As a Christian, I am concerned about the lives of others. I wear a mask when I am out in public because I care about others. I want to treat others the way I would like others to treat me.

Unless we respect the rights of others and wear masks when in public, we are not going to get the virus under control soon. Before this year I would never have considered public health to be a political issue. It is mind boggling to me that people who are most vocal about keeping the economy going and schools open are some of the very people refusing to wear a mask in public, taking precautions to keep germs from spreading. I am voting for people who care about life, my life and the lives of others.

Nancy Piper-Jankovich, Racine

