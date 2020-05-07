Piper-Jankovich: Are constitutional rights being violated?

Is Gov. Evers impeding people's rights with the Safer at Home extension? Are constitutional rights being violated because our governor wants us home to keep the virus from spreading? Legislators who met in secret late at night, prior to Evers taking office, passed legislation curtailing his power. Evers is following CDC guidelines and working with governors from neighboring states. He is trying to keep citizens safe and disease free.
In early April, legislators insisted on an in-person state primary election. Hundreds of Wisconsin citizens were denied their right to vote in the April primary election. Clerks couldn’t keep up with absentee ballot requests and many could not risk their health to vote in person when the absentee option failed them. Poll workers were afraid to work. Five polling places in the City of Milwaukee for a statewide primary election is not my idea of democratic government.
The right to vote is sacred in this country. The right to life is sacred — all life. Voting options in Wisconsin were limited due to a virus. Politicians could not control the virus but they could have worked together to honor our right to vote. Evers deserves support from state legislators whose duty is to represent everyone in their districts. Our gerrymandered voting districts mean that many of us have little voice in state government. What was the reason for not giving all voters easy access to the ballot box in the primary election?
Nancy Piper-Jankovich, Racine
