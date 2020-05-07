Piper-Jankovich: Are constitutional rights being violated?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is Gov. Evers impeding people's rights with the Safer at Home extension? Are constitutional rights being violated because our governor wants us home to keep the virus from spreading? Legislators who met in secret late at night, prior to Evers taking office, passed legislation curtailing his power. Evers is following CDC guidelines and working with governors from neighboring states. He is trying to keep citizens safe and disease free.

In early April, legislators insisted on an in-person state primary election. Hundreds of Wisconsin citizens were denied their right to vote in the April primary election. Clerks couldn’t keep up with absentee ballot requests and many could not risk their health to vote in person when the absentee option failed them. Poll workers were afraid to work. Five polling places in the City of Milwaukee for a statewide primary election is not my idea of democratic government.