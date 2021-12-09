 Skip to main content
Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s time for a new sheriff. Regardless of party affiliation, people want fair treatment by our judiciary. Judicial employees should ensure that we do not know their politics.

I take offense at newspaper articles quoting our sheriff demanding resignations of the Wisconsin Elections Commission chairperson and its bi-partisan members because he disagrees with a decision made during a pandemic. Some Ridgewood residents voted who may not have been capable during a lockdown to keep disease from spreading. Working at Ridgewood is hard work for low pay. A mistake was made. Perhaps a staff person should be disciplined. To call out the Elections Commission, accusing the bi-partisan group of breaking law and demanding resignations is a political stunt.

Schmaling wants the resignation of Racine County Rep. Nick Demske because he, representing the Joshua Glover Bail Bond Fund, posted bail for someone the fund deemed worthy. I support the bond fund. This fund is an effort to bring fairness to people caught in our legal system. Inequity lies in who waits in jail for a court date and who posts bail, and goes home. We are all innocent until proven guilty. The fund gives bail assistance. Nick Demske has given of himself to our community. Schmaling disagrees with Demske but that is life. The people employ Demske and the sheriff. We can vote them out when we disagree. People appreciate Demske’s efforts in our community.

Nancy Piper-Jankovich, Racine

