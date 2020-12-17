Piojda: Will legislators be held accountable?

The dust has settled on our election. On Jan. 20 we will have a new president. What a wonderful feeling.

Four years ago the archaic and undemocratic Electoral College gave the presidency to an incompetent individual even though he lost the popular vote by over 3 million votes.

Wisconsin suffers with COVID-19. Our legislative leaders and their lemmings do nothing. People lose homes, suffer evictions and go hungry.

The governor tried to aid. He was stonewalled. Without gerrymandering this situation would not have happened.

Will these legislators be held accountable? Probably not. They seem to live under a different code than the rest of us.

Jim Piojda, Racine

