Piojda: Why the disrespect?

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

I was struck by how disrespectful some white Republican senators were to her in the hearing. It is difficult to believe they are part of the leadership of our country.

I am also witnessing attempts at voter suppression of certain groups of our population. This leads to a rhetorical question: Are Republicans racist? Are racists Republican?

Think about this. Study it. Come to your own conclusion.

Jim Piojda, Racine

