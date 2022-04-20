Piojda: Why the disrespect?

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
I was struck by how disrespectful some white Republican senators were to her in the hearing. It is difficult to believe they are part of the leadership of our country.
I am also witnessing attempts at voter suppression of certain groups of our population. This leads to a rhetorical question: Are Republicans racist? Are racists Republican?
Think about this. Study it. Come to your own conclusion.
Jim Piojda, Racine