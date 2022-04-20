 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piojda: Why the disrespect?

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

I was struck by how disrespectful some white Republican senators were to her in the hearing. It is difficult to believe they are part of the leadership of our country.

I am also witnessing attempts at voter suppression of certain groups of our population. This leads to a rhetorical question: Are Republicans racist? Are racists Republican?

Think about this. Study it. Come to your own conclusion.

Jim Piojda, Racine

 

