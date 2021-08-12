 Skip to main content
Piojda: The climate crisis
Piojda: The climate crisis

National Geographic put out a fine 50th Anniversary Special Issue: How We Lost the Planet (April 2020).

The climate crisis, as you know, includes, rising temperatures, floods, drought, fires and more frequent heavy storms.

Who is responsible and can we mitigate these disasters? Cutting carbon emissions is one way of helping.

Our politicians must be held responsible. Too many are shills for the very industries that are the cause of these problems. Money has bought too many of them.

Hopefully, it is not too late. Changes must take place now. We don't have the luxury of time. We can't be passive observers.

Jim Piojda, Racine

