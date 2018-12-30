Try 1 month for 99¢

The Republican Party, by their words and deeds, has become abhorrent to many.

The evidence is right in front of us: voter suppression, racism, gerrymandering, inequality and dismissing the wishes of the electorate.

They use the smoke screen of saying that it has always been this way.

What was once a party of patriotism and tolerance has disappeared. Republican integrity has disintegrated. Those with integrity are beginning to see the light and leave.

Jim Piojda, Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments