The Republican Party, by their words and deeds, has become abhorrent to many.
The evidence is right in front of us: voter suppression, racism, gerrymandering, inequality and dismissing the wishes of the electorate.
They use the smoke screen of saying that it has always been this way.
What was once a party of patriotism and tolerance has disappeared. Republican integrity has disintegrated. Those with integrity are beginning to see the light and leave.
Jim Piojda, Racine
"The evidence is right in front of us: voter suppression, racism, gerrymandering, inequality and dismissing the wishes of the electorate." Is that right jimmy. The problem that statement is an outright lie and you know it! You are nothing but another cog in the unhinged dem smear machine with your unfounded tripe.
