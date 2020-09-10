Piojda: It is so important that we vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The conventions are over. The ads on the internet and TV will continue. Here's what I perceive:

Biden shows calm, a desire to unite the country and experience to face dire situations. His plans for the future are positive and realistic.

Trump prefers to lie, name-call and promote fear and division. He has nothing positive to offer.

We as voters have to make the decision. It is so important that we vote.

Jim Piojda, Racine

