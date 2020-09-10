 Skip to main content
Piojda: It is so important that we vote
The conventions are over. The ads on the internet and TV will continue. Here's what I perceive:

Biden shows calm, a desire to unite the country and experience to face dire situations. His plans for the future are positive and realistic.

Trump prefers to lie, name-call and promote fear and division. He has nothing positive to offer.

We as voters have to make the decision. It is so important that we vote.

Jim Piojda, Racine

