For four years the Walker administration has been cutting funding to schools as well as diverting money to voucher schools. Could this have been a factor in the recent negative publicity given to Mitchell School?
It reportedly lacked equipment and books. Classrooms were overcrowded. I would like to know if this was a result of Walker’s impact on Racine Unified?
Tony Evers will hopefully change situations like this. We will be watching for some positive outcomes from a new governor who values education.
Jim Piojda, Racine
