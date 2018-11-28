Try 3 months for $3

For four years the Walker administration has been cutting funding to schools as well as diverting money to voucher schools. Could this have been a factor in the recent negative publicity given to Mitchell School?

It reportedly lacked equipment and books. Classrooms were overcrowded. I would like to know if this was a result of Walker’s impact on Racine Unified?

Tony Evers will hopefully change situations like this. We will be watching for some positive outcomes from a new governor who values education.

Jim Piojda, Racine

