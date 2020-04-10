Piojda: I salute Captain Brett E. Crozier
Piojda: I salute Captain Brett E. Crozier

While in the U.S. Navy, I was stationed abroad the aircraft carrier U.S.S Saratoga (CVA). I know about the closeness of quarters that house over 4,000 sailors.

Recently, Captain Brett E. Crozier was fired. Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly took away his command. The captain showed great leadership when his crew began to sicken with the coronavirus and die. He tried to get the men and women off the ship to prevent further death, but he was unheard. Finally, he was forced to send a letter to his superiors pleading for help. For this, he was relieved of his command. “He shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter,” the president said. “I thought it was terrible what he did."

On the final day, as he walked down the gangplank, his crew of men and women cheered and applauded him. Many shouted words of gratitude. Captain Crozier was their hero.

I salute him too. He showed real leadership.

Jim Piojda, Racine



