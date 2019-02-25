Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald made headlines implying that our new Gov. Tony Evers is the reason for a change in Foxconn’s plans.
Comments from Foxconn did not report that. They did report that jobs in engineering and research will be prominent. Vos could have helped the people of Wisconsin, especially our young people, by not taking away money from our technical schools when Gov. Walker made budget cuts in education.
Vos needs to show the citizens of Wisconsin more respect. Remember, we pay his salary.
Jim Piojda
Racine
Piojda----Seems that Gateway is getting lots of funding for job training related to the Foxconn project. Maybe you missed this?
He does not have a clue - Walker increased funding to Gateway.
Of course Jim Piojda does not have a clue that's why Jim along with others constantly point out tax and school issues outside of Racine while being oblivious to the fact that property owners in Racine (city) pay twice the rate as others.
