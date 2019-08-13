Has the inflection point been reached at last? Media and leaders call Donald Trump a racist and bigot. Examples of his behavior and comments are played over and over. There is a deafening silence from his enablers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Is their silence because they agree with him or because they fear him? You decide.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Jim Piojda, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.