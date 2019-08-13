{{featured_button_text}}

Has the inflection point been reached at last? Media and leaders call Donald Trump a racist and bigot. Examples of his behavior and comments are played over and over. There is a deafening silence from his enablers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Is their silence because they agree with him or because they fear him? You decide.

Jim Piojda, Racine

