In the 1930s and 40s, Germany had the Gestapo. Today, the United States has I.C.E.
Germany had concentration camps. We have them too, calling them detention centers.
The United States separates families. Children are treated inhumanly. Public officials and politicians turn their heads. What has happened to America?
The immigrants are seeking asylum from violence, poverty and corruption. Many have died.
We have seen the picture of the father and young daughter who were swept away in the river.
These are dark days, America. May we see them end.
Jim Piojda
Racine
