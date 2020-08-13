Phipps: Felony charge for attitude?

I'm writing in response to the article about young Mr. Davenport, who was charged with felony counts of threatening an officer with enhanced charges.
A couple of years ago, a white woman who was blasting her radio to the point she didn't hear or see an emergency vehicle collided, and risked the life of whoever's call was being answered and was let off with expenses paid on the backs of Racine County taxpayers.
Why is a young black man arrested as a felon for an attitude?
Lika Phipps, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!