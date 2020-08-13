You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phipps: Felony charge for attitude?
0 comments

Phipps: Felony charge for attitude?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I'm writing in response to the article about young Mr. Davenport, who was charged with felony counts of threatening an officer with enhanced charges.

A couple of years ago, a white woman who was blasting her radio to the point she didn't hear or see an emergency vehicle collided, and risked the life of whoever's call was being answered and was let off with expenses paid on the backs of Racine County taxpayers.

Why is a young black man arrested as a felon for an attitude?

Lika Phipps, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Phelps: Shame on Fitzgerald

Once again our esteemed, extreme representative, Senate Minority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, has shown how little he regards the lives of fellow …

Letters

DeMatthew: Some quick thoughts

Wasn’t Mayor Mason wrong when he let Dimple Navratil’s participation in a protest rally in Madison influence the decision in her store not rec…

Letters

Ammon: Demons and COVID-19

Donald Trump re-tweeted a video featuring a "doctor" claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. In a follow-up i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News