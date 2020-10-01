Phelps: Trump should get award for lies

An article in The Journal Times Sept. 15 suggested that Trump be nominated for at least one Nobel Piece Prize. As comical as that may be, I have, what I believe, a much better nomination. Not for just one individual, but for two.

Every year the Burlington Liars Club picks an individual who's outlandish lie brings laughter to all!

I would like to suggest, due to his over 20,000 documented lies to the American public, Donald J. Trump be given an honorary award. Not for the most entertaining of lies, just simply the most lies by any individual in a once respected office. A small statue would be sufficient to recognize his achievement.

Secondly, a similar award, smaller of course, to U.S. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. He has consistently backed and supported nearly everyone of the previously mentioned 20,000 documented lies uttered by Mr. Trump.

Actually, the award could be combined in one small statue and serve its purpose. Mr Trump pictured, as usual, with a mean look and mouth wide open, and Ron Johnson supporting his very large behind. A statue honoring them both, appropriately.