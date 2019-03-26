This is a follow up of Tom Martin's letter to the Racine Journal Times. I would like to reinforce the efficiency and representation of the 5th District Alderman Steve Smetana. He does his best to work for the people by following up on any concerns his constituents have. All I have to do is call and if a problem arises, he addresses it to the city after a visitation to the house. He is dedicated to the people and the neighborhoods and a hard worker for ALL. He is independent, fair, transparent and is there for us.
Looking over his record, he has stellar attendance at all, if not most, meetings to represent the people.
He is a warrior for the people of the 5th District and hopes to be for a next term with your vote. Why not? Get out and vote!
Jan Phelps, Racine
