Phelps: Shame on Fitzgerald

Once again our esteemed, extreme representative, Senate Minority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, has shown how little he regards the lives of fellow Wisconsinites.

Our governor, concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, issued a statewide mask order that went into effect on Aug. 3.

Less than a week later, Fitzgerald announces his fight against it! Is he ignoring his fearless leader's newly suggested idea to wear a mask in all public places? Or the fact that Republicans are finally coming around to the fact that by resisting science, resisting common sense, going against all proven ways to get this virus under control, that they are killing off their own supporters?

Some close to the resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. have evidently convinced him of that fact.

After so many that attended his latest big rallies became sick, that his voters and his supporters were dying because they followed his wishes about not wearing masks, what he called a political statement against him, is now the thing to do!

Scott Fitzgerald should be ashamed, very ashamed! You don't want to wear a mask? Stay home! At least show that much respect for those Wisconsinites that actually want to live.

Leila Phelps, Racine

