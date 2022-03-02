 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phelps: Losing a half-million

This is in regards to the question a CDA member asked of politicians about losing half-a-million dollars on a project of five single houses to be built in Racine (The Journal Times, Feb. 7).

I am sure many people are asking the same question over their morning coffee. No need to be a politician to hear the question. We appreciate the question as well. The question was dismissed indirectly because the mayor's preference is to lose money for the sake of diversity. All well and good. I am not against good intentions, progress nor diversity.

As time went on, Feb. 17 arrived and I see many questions and concerns by citizens. If we look hard enough in the concerns and observations by David Beranis and Daniel Horton, we will find that usual question(s) the mayor never hears. Its also true, when its not your money, its easy to toss.

Thank you to previous writers for your voices.

Jan Phelps, Racine

