Phelps: In praise of Emmert Dose
Phelps: In praise of Emmert Dose

If you've never read Emmert Dose's Column, usually on the front page of "Family & Life" section, Sunday edition of the Racine JT, because there is a picture of an old guy you don't recognize? You've done yourself a great disservice!

I first met Emmert Dose in the early 80's while employed by the Shoreline Leader. Mr. Dose was then with the Racine Journal Times. I believe he and Arnie, along with wife Carol (Shoreline Owners/Operators), were friends and had been for years. I always enjoyed seeing their interaction, the joking, smiling and laughing that long time friends enjoy. I moved out of town for 27 years and shortly after I moved back, I happened to be at the Sausage Kitchen and was reintroduced to Emmert Dose and our conversation evolved into a bit of reminiscent laughter and fondness for mutual old friends.

Then as now, I've always appreciated that bit of dry humor, and a real occasional belly laugh that seems to creep in when you finally "get it!" The subjects are always up to date, even when they touch on days gone by, because after all, isn't life just repeating itself? Didn't we know more than our parents when we turned 15? Didn't their knowledge suddenly catch up with ours when our own kids, their grandkids, turned 15? That smile from your parents that forgave your accusations of forty years ago?

You see, Emmert Dose's columns are down to earth and to the point, whatever the point of the day may be! Always entertaining, and oftentimes, will really make you think, or say to yourself, is that what he meant? I better read that one more time …

Thank you Emmert, for all of your timeless, ageless and very enjoyable columns.

Leila Daniels Phelps, Racine

