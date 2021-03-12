Phelps: I'll be wearing a mask

State GOP show their stupidity, AGAIN!

Once again, the state (WI) GOP win the blue ribbon for stupid!

They have shown, again, how little they care about the citizens of Wisconsin! You will only hear from them when they want more money to beat down working people! Put them in their place! $15.00/hr? Outrageous! Way too much ...

Their latest? Rid Wisconsin of those nasty, life saving masks that our Governor, Tony Evers, declared a necessity! Luckily at least seven counties including Racine, Milwaukee, Dodge and others are not listening to the GOP, but are paying attention to Drs and the CDC! My heart felt sympathy to the GOP, your belief in Science is extremely limited…your belief in outrageous lies, endless!

It seems the CDC has released some very interesting side effects of all those nasty masks. Flu numbers are down 98%! Well I'll be!