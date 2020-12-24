 Skip to main content
Phelps: A very simple answer
Phelps: A very simple answer

The simple answer to a very pointed question asked by Jack Webb on Dec. 18. Why doesn't Racine have its plans readily available for vaccinating Racine residents for the COVID-19 virus?

Easily answered Jack. Racine and our esteemed leaders have yet to spend $25,000 to $35,000 on a "study" done by an out of town company to determine the best route to be taken. Like every move that's made in Racine, taxpayers money must first be freely given to total strangers because, as in the past, it seems none of our elected or appointed people have one iota of faith in the people who have made Racine their home, most since birth.

The latest fiasco? A study by yet another out of town firm has determined that our Downtown area would make a great "Mayberry, USA" with single lanes of traffic, wider sidewalks, more trees etc. In other words, go to the malls where parking is easy. We've tried all manner of traffic patterns and the current seems to work pretty well. You can shop downtown, parking on Main, numbered east-west streets and ramps, it's being used more and more. The single "problem" was where to put the highway to move semi traffic out of Downtown. Those one-way streets? They are working well, now that people are used to them. Ding, ding, ding. Put the highway wherever it works best, outside of Main Street. The entire Downtown area does not have to be reworked/destroyed to move one or a dozen highway signs.

The distribution of the vaccine? We have both talented doctors and several facilities that are more than equipped to handle this. Stop trying to make a mountain out of every mole hill.

Just another "born and bred" Racinian who still "reasons and cares."

Leila Daniels Phelps, Racine

