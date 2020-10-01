Pham: Vote safely with absentee ballot

Many older voters are concerned about how to vote safely because of the pandemic, and one of the easiest ways to stay safe is to vote from home by requesting an absentee ballot. Thus, absentee voting allows high-risk voters to make their voices heard from the safety of their kitchen table.

Furthermore, under Wisconsin law, you don't need a reason to vote absentee. Therefore, voting by absentee ballot is a small step that Wisconsinites can safely exercise their civic duty without endangering themselves or others.

You can complete your application either online or by regular mail. However, online is very convenient. The City of West Allis created a step-by-step video to help voters register online, https://youtu.be/ByOH4qNxnME.

Option two; you can call City, Town, or Village Hall to request an absentee ballot form. It requires you to provide personal ID, the signature and address of a witness. Witnesses must be adult U.S. citizens (a member of the family can be your witness). The complete form must be delivered either by dropping in a community drop-box established by your local municipal clerk, your clerk's office or via U.S. Postal Service.

After receiving your absentee ballot, complete your voting and mail the ballot as soon as possible.