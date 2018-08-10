Wisconsinites, be the difference. Vote on Aug. 14.
Right to vote is an absolute right granted to American citizens 18 years of age and older. An elected official must be held accountable for serving to the best interest to his/her constituents.
Americans ages 50 and over are the nation’s most powerful voting bloc and it’s important we stay this way. In fact, more than 60 million nationwide, including 1.6 million Wisconsinites age 50+, voted in 2016. And if we all turn out for this election, Aug. 14, you can be sure that we will make our voices heard.
We urge all candidates to address voters’ concerns on issues like Medicare, Social Security, prescription drugs, Medicaid, and caregiving — these items are on the line.
Remember, every vote counts, including yours.
You must vote on Aug. 14. The only chance to make your voices heard! Visit aarp.org/vote to learn more and pledge to vote in Wisconsin’s primary election on Aug. 14.
