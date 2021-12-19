 Skip to main content
Pham: The Big Pharma scam

“There are some months when I can barely afford to pay for my medicine and my utility bill or groceries. And I'm not the only one.”

One in four Americans are unable to afford the prescriptions they need! And we are one of the richest countries in the world!

Medicare spends billions on prescription drugs, yet it is prohibited from negotiating with drug companies to get lower prices.

Drug companies are getting rich. Their hundreds of paid lobbyists denounce even the smallest change as an impending catastrophe.

Congress has negotiated a hard-fought deal that would finally bring real, much-needed relief to seniors and other Americans who struggle to pay for their medications.

The plan approved by the House of Representatives would cap seniors’ out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 and limit insulin co-pays to $35.

The deal would also allow Medicare to negotiate some prices the program pays, saving seniors and taxpayers billions of dollars. And it would penalize drug companies that raise their prices faster than the rate of inflation.

We need fair drug prices and we need them now.

Congress is considering giving Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices. This would lower costs for me and all taxpayers. Drug companies are spending millions to stop this plan so they can keep charging us the highest prices in the world.

We urge you to contact your legislators and ask them to stop the Big Pharma scam and support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Paul and Phyllis Pham, Mount Pleasant

