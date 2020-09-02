Pfost: 'Questions on the Democratic vision'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am replying to the “Questions on the Democratic vision” letter to the editor sent in by Mike Iwon published on Aug. 24.

Mr. Iwon asked two questions about the funding of the Democratic vision. The main funding that was outlined by Joe Biden was to have the large (huge) corporations, who are paying zero or near zero dollars, to pay their fair share. Also, the millionaires/billionaires, who received the big tax cut by President Trump, should have that rescinded.

If all those would pay their fair share and not put the burden on the rest of us, this country would have a lot more funding for all the necessary programs to keep the country going.

Instead of plans to take away funding for social security and Medicare, why aren’t the politicians crying out for the large corporations to pay what they owe? Could campaign donations have something to do with this silence?

Marcia Pfost, Racine

