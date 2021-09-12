 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pfost: Punished for others' decisions
0 Comments

Pfost: Punished for others' decisions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You can't force anyone to get a COVID-19 shot. And I agree, but why are people who have gotten the shot being punished by being required to wear a mask to protect those who haven't gotten the shot?

The shots are free and in some cases you can even get paid. Not to get the shot is a personal decision yet others are punished in the name of saving the exposed. 

In The Journal Times edition of Sept. 2, on page A-3, a part of the story on "masks" covered "vaccines work."

Yes, there are still a few who still get COVID or are carriers after getting the shot. If they do the severity is well down. 

It's the individuals own decision not to get the show. Why do other then have to wear a mask to protect them from their own decision?

Mask wearing is still voluntary. 

Roger Pfost, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

O'Connell: Outraged yet?

Defeated presidential candidate Donald Trump famously called Georgia’s Secretary of State for a favor. “We just need you to find 11,780 votes.”

Letters

Verber: The CRT debate

Like any other difficult topic we would rather not discuss, the current debate on CRT, Critical Race Theory, needs to be dealt with in a wider…

Letters

Rader: 'Follow the science'

In Sunday’s paper, The Journal Times Editorial Board cited the need to “follow the science” with regard to COVID-19 and the treatment of its s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News