Pfost: Punished for others' decisions

You can't force anyone to get a COVID-19 shot. And I agree, but why are people who have gotten the shot being punished by being required to wear a mask to protect those who haven't gotten the shot?

The shots are free and in some cases you can even get paid. Not to get the shot is a personal decision yet others are punished in the name of saving the exposed.

In The Journal Times edition of Sept. 2, on page A-3, a part of the story on "masks" covered "vaccines work."

Yes, there are still a few who still get COVID or are carriers after getting the shot. If they do the severity is well down.

It's the individuals own decision not to get the show. Why do other then have to wear a mask to protect them from their own decision?

Mask wearing is still voluntary.

Roger Pfost, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0