Peuschold: Zoo globes should be free
Peuschold: Zoo globes should be free

This letter is in response to the new winter globes at the Racine Zoo and their fees.

I am just returning from Glenwood Springs, Colo., where they have three winter globes in a downtown area. I inquired about them. They are free to use, allocated in an area of many restaurants. You pick up your food order from a local restaurant and go sit in the globe. No time restriction, no reservations and constantly used. During lunch hour all were used. A local person cleaned them up and sanitized them after they were vacated. A great idea in a great spot during a pandemic.

Why does the zoo need to charge such an exorbitant amount for these? Other areas in Colorado have used gondolas for dining, again, no charge. We have a beautiful lakefront location and little resources for originality in eating during a pandemic.

Kim Peuschold, Burlington

