Peuschold: Zoo globes should be free

I am just returning from Glenwood Springs, Colo., where they have three winter globes in a downtown area. I inquired about them. They are free to use, allocated in an area of many restaurants. You pick up your food order from a local restaurant and go sit in the globe. No time restriction, no reservations and constantly used. During lunch hour all were used. A local person cleaned them up and sanitized them after they were vacated. A great idea in a great spot during a pandemic.