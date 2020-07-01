Peterson: Wrong priorities

I am saddened by the news that people in our community are fighting proven methods to contain the worst enemy faced by humanity in my lifetime: COVID-19.
Certain precautions have proven very effective in numerous parts of the world, so I am at a loss to understand, how various lawsuits will serve our community.
I closely follow what is happening in Europe (news and personal contacts). Many countries have managed to get back to some degree of normalcy. I only wish that my grandchildren in Wisconsin could look forward to going back to school in September — joining their second cousins in Denmark, who have attended school since mid-may, albeit part-time.
Are bars, fitness centers and gift stores more important than our children? I am not even going to address our racist, disfunctional educational system at this point. This letter is to express my dismay, that we cannot even get together as a community to support our health care workers in their deadly fight. Their lives are endangered, while our tax dollars are being spent on frivolous law suits.
Thank you, Mayor Mason and your health department for fighting for the lives of your citizens. And to Judge Fredrickson: I assume you are of Swedish ancestry, a country whose policies have resulted in a death toll 10 times higher than other Scandinavian countries, along with more serious financial problems.
Alice Peterson, Mount Pleasant
