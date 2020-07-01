Peterson: Wrong priorities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am saddened by the news that people in our community are fighting proven methods to contain the worst enemy faced by humanity in my lifetime: COVID-19.

Certain precautions have proven very effective in numerous parts of the world, so I am at a loss to understand, how various lawsuits will serve our community.

I closely follow what is happening in Europe (news and personal contacts). Many countries have managed to get back to some degree of normalcy. I only wish that my grandchildren in Wisconsin could look forward to going back to school in September — joining their second cousins in Denmark, who have attended school since mid-may, albeit part-time.

Are bars, fitness centers and gift stores more important than our children? I am not even going to address our racist, disfunctional educational system at this point. This letter is to express my dismay, that we cannot even get together as a community to support our health care workers in their deadly fight. Their lives are endangered, while our tax dollars are being spent on frivolous law suits.