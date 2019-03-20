As residents of the 5th District, we enjoy living within walking distance of the lake, the zoo and Downtown Racine. With the same thoughtful consideration and perseverance he has demonstrated toward city issues, Alderman Steve Smetana represents our district.
Smetana listens to learn and understand residents’ concerns. Stressing communication as the first step to resolving conflicts, he strives to create a safer, stronger neighborhood. Smetana is quick to respond to calls and messages, providing assistance with problems and considering solutions carefully. Knowledgeable about city services, Smetana provides resources and information for numerous district concerns.
Smetana approaches city issues with respect for many different perspectives and considers the impact of proposed solutions. He represents the needs of residents, businesses, and the city, supporting the 5th District and promoting Racine.
On April 2, support the positive changes in Racine and cast your vote re-electing Alderman Steve Smetana.
Ahn Peterson
Racine
