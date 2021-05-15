Peterson: Official survey?

Representative Wittke’s official 2021 spring survey left me confused and needing help to thoughtfully fill it out.

Seven issues with leading questions are to be rated with only two containing the choice “other.” Very little space is provided for questions and comments.

The survey does not even address the two issues that have caused more deaths and hardship for Wisconsinites for over a year:

The Coronavirus that has killed almost 7,000 Wisconsinites. The out-of-control gun violence. What is the number of deaths and injuries already this year?

One question implies that all welfare recipients are lazy or drug abusers, ignoring the fact that some people need help due to ill health and with no consideration for the children involved.

This question does not explain lawmakers’ intention to forego the $1.6 billion available for full expansion of Badger Care.

Survey questions regarding energy ignore the fact that many countries have made great economic and environmental progress by investing in green energy, while we continue to drive around pot holes and walk in polluted air.