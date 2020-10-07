 Skip to main content
Peterson: Living in the land of the free
Today, I noticed a number of people gathered to sign a petition to recall our governor at a busy intersection — no mask in sight.

I am wondering if these people are aware that some Asian countries have successfully conquered the pandemic? Likewise, some European countries have managed some degree of normalcy, following the exact same safety measures put in place by Evers.

We are fighting a world war against COVID-19. Wisconsin taxpayer money is being spent on frivolous lawsuits, while the virus is winning. My native country, Denmark, has a population similar to Wisconsin’s. On Sept. 26, they registered 424 new cases with 95 people hospitalized and 649 dead. On that same date, Wisconsin registered 2,817 new cases, 543 people hospitalized and 1,281 dead.

My grandchildren, all enrolled in public school systems, are receiving a reduced education, whether hybrid, virtual or whatever our too many and too highly paid superintendents call it. Danish children have been back to school full time since the beginning of August. Businesses are open while following health guidelines.

I am all for upholding our Constitution. We live in the land of the free — but who is free from the continued threat of COVID-19 and the resulting outfall?

Our health care workers, teachers, children and all of us are under enormous stress, and we are not winning. Lawyers are the only ones laughing all the way to the bank with our taxpayer money.

Alice Peterson, Mount Pleasant

 

